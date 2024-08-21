Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) officially kicked off USS Montpelier’s (SSN 765) Engineered Overhaul with the boat’s drydocking Aug. 21.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Begins USS Montpelier's Engineered Overhaul
