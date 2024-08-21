Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski [Image 2 of 2]

    Why I Serve: Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, the 911th Airlift Wing command chief, poses for a photo, Aug. 20, 2024, Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. During his 30 years of service Jendrzejewski has deployed four times in support of operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 09:58
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    DOD
    AFRC
    Command Chief
    Why I Serve
    911th AW
    Steel Airmen

