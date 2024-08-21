HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) prepare to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit before performing a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 05:59 Photo ID: 8606181 VIRIN: 240822-N-XP344-2219 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.33 MB Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hawaii Arrives at HMAS Stirling as Part of AUKUS Pillar 1 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.