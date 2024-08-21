Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU conduct SEAB Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    31st MEU conduct SEAB Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary, conduct radar scans for accurate and precise location measurements during a Sensor Expeditionary Advanced Base exercise at Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2024. Sensor EABs reinforce U.S. Navy and Marines capabilities to maintain all-domain awareness, protecting maritime shipping lanes and critical waterways and supporting airspace defense by employing radars and relaying the information back to combined-joint commanders. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 05:01
    Photo ID: 8606052
    VIRIN: 240821-M-BR391-1183
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conduct SEAB Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Skilah Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU conduct SEAB Operations
    31st MEU conduct SEAB Operations
    31st MEU conduct SEAB Operations
    31st MEU conduct SEAB Operations
    31st MEU conduct SEAB Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Protection
    Maritime
    Deterrence
    Shipping Lanes
    All-Domain
    Critical Waterways

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download