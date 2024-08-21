31st MEU conduct SEAB Operations

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary, conduct radar scans for accurate and precise location measurements during a Sensor Expeditionary Advanced Base exercise at Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 21, 2024. Sensor EABs reinforce U.S. Navy and Marines capabilities to maintain all-domain awareness, protecting maritime shipping lanes and critical waterways and supporting airspace defense by employing radars and relaying the information back to combined-joint commanders. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)

