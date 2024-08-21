RAAF BASE WILLIAMTOWN, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA 08.19.2024 Courtesy Photo 509th Bomb Wing

A Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail, two EA-18G Growler jets and two F-35A Lightning II jets fly in formation with two United States Air Force B-2 Bombers and two F-22 Raptor fighter jets. (Royal Australian Air Force photo by FSGT Christopher Dickson)