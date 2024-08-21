Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at McConnell

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at McConnell

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice in preparation for the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base on Aug. 22, 2024. The Frontiers in Flight Air Show is scheduled to take place on Aug. 24-25, 2024 and features 13 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 18:01
    Photo ID: 8605418
    VIRIN: 240822-F-SC213-1022
    Resolution: 5061x3374
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    Navy
    Blue Angels

