    USNS City of Bismarck Arrives in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 6 of 7]

    USNS City of Bismarck Arrives in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 19, 2024) - U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, right, speaks with Mrs. Ngo Thi Hoa, a representative from the Vietnamese Department of Foreign Affairs, on the pier following the arrival of the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) and the PP24-2 team in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, for a mission stop as part of PP24-2, Aug. 19, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:11
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
