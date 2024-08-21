QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 19, 2024) - U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, right, speaks with Mrs. Ngo Thi Hoa, a representative from the Vietnamese Department of Foreign Affairs, on the pier following the arrival of the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) and the PP24-2 team in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, for a mission stop as part of PP24-2, Aug. 19, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:11 Photo ID: 8604707 VIRIN: 240819-N-GC639-1079 Resolution: 5017x3345 Size: 976.54 KB Location: QUANG NGAI, VN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS City of Bismarck Arrives in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.