    Thunderbird artillery takes aim at Northern Strike 2024 [Image 9 of 10]

    Thunderbird artillery takes aim at Northern Strike 2024

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Sgt. Evan Paulsen, a cannon crew member assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, yells in celebration after firing an M777 towed 155mm howitzer during Exercise Northern Strike 2024 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2024. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:07
    Photo ID: 8604687
    VIRIN: 240813-Z-IN656-3002
    Resolution: 3581x4476
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    interoperability
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    NS24
    NorthernStrike24

