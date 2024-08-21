Sgt. Evan Paulsen, a cannon crew member assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, yells in celebration after firing an M777 towed 155mm howitzer during Exercise Northern Strike 2024 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2024. NS 24-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:07 Photo ID: 8604687 VIRIN: 240813-Z-IN656-3002 Resolution: 3581x4476 Size: 6.81 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbird artillery takes aim at Northern Strike 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.