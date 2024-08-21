Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Operations Command Green Door Briefing [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Space Operations Command Green Door Briefing

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force’s Space Operations Command, Special Programs Assignments Team (Green Door) held an informational brief on career opportunities available to Airmen and Guardians at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. on Aug. 13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton)

    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland
    Space Operations Command
    Green Door

