Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII [Image 6 of 6]

    ‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The new nose art of “High Life” is unveiled on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a nose art dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2024. The B-17 Flying Fortress “High Life,” from which the KC-135 got its name, completed 12 successful missions before it crash-landed in Dübendorf, Switzerland, where the aircrew remained until the end of World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8604455
    VIRIN: 240817-F-AB266-1038
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 553.43 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII
    ‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII
    ‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII
    ‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII
    ‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII
    ‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nose art
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Bomb Group
    Bloody Hundredth
    "High Life"
    ReaDy Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download