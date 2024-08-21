‘High Life’ nose art steps back in time to echo original 100th BG markings from WWII

The new nose art of “High Life” is unveiled on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a nose art dedication ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 17, 2024. The B-17 Flying Fortress “High Life,” from which the KC-135 got its name, completed 12 successful missions before it crash-landed in Dübendorf, Switzerland, where the aircrew remained until the end of World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

