    USS Cole Sailor Stands Equipment Room Operator Watch [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Cole Sailor Stands Equipment Room Operator Watch

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Maddocks 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240813-N-IC246-2012 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 13, 2024) A Machinist’s Mate reads an engineering manual before aligning the lube oil filter/separator purifier aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 13. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 07:47
    Photo ID: 8604148
    VIRIN: 240813-N-IC246-2012
    Resolution: 5450x3633
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USS Cole
    DDG 67
    C5F

