240813-N-IC246-2012 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 13, 2024) A Machinist’s Mate reads an engineering manual before aligning the lube oil filter/separator purifier aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 13. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 07:47 Photo ID: 8604148 VIRIN: 240813-N-IC246-2012 Resolution: 5450x3633 Size: 7.19 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Cole Sailor Stands Equipment Room Operator Watch [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.