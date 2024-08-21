Jimmy Byrn visits JBER

From left, Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. David Moar, deputy commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Jimmy Byrn, National Security Advisor for Senator Dan Sullivan, Michael Balistreri, Defense Fellow for Senator Dan Sullivan, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jason Collins , senior enlisted leader, Pacific Regional Support Center, pose for a photo, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2024. Byrn and Balistreri visited to gain a better understanding of Alaska’s strategic role and capabilities of National Defense in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)

