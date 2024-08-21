Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jimmy Byrn visits JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    From left, Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. David Moar, deputy commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Jimmy Byrn, National Security Advisor for Senator Dan Sullivan, Michael Balistreri, Defense Fellow for Senator Dan Sullivan, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jason Collins , senior enlisted leader, Pacific Regional Support Center, pose for a photo, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2024. Byrn and Balistreri visited to gain a better understanding of Alaska’s strategic role and capabilities of National Defense in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)

