Seabees Work at Centro Reintegra

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, pose for a photo with staff at Centro Reintegra in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)