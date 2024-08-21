Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Air Fest 2024 Poster

    Misawa Air Base Air Fest 2024 Poster

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Graphic Illustration created using Adobe Photoshop software to promote the Air Fest at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024, This graphic highlights an F-16 Fighting Falcon and an F-35 Lightning II from the U.S. Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force to showcase air capabilities and unified strength through partnership. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Air Fest 2024 Poster, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    F-35
    Air Fest

