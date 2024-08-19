Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Affairs [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Public Affairs

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Barb, a public affairs specialist with Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard, takes a photo during a deployment ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 21, 2024. Public affairs personnel fulfill the Army's obligation to keep the public informed, and helps to establish the conditions that lead to confidence in the Army and its readiness to conduct operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 19:42
    Photo ID: 8603779
    VIRIN: 240821-Z-IK914-5774
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Public Affairs
    Public Affairs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Public Affairs

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    ceremony
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    camera
    Public Affairs
    Fort Indiantown Gap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download