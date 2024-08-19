Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Barb, a public affairs specialist with Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard, takes a photo during a deployment ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 21, 2024. Public affairs personnel fulfill the Army's obligation to keep the public informed, and helps to establish the conditions that lead to confidence in the Army and its readiness to conduct operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)