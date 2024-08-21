DoD Wildland Firefighting Response

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 7th Infantry Division, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, deploy in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response in Idaho from Aug. 17, 2024 through Sept. 17, 2024. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.

Date Taken: 08.20.2024
Location: CASCADE, IDAHO, US