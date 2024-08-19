U.S. Air Force Airman Cierra Bouffard, 628th Air Base Wing executive support staff, buckles in for takeoff during an incentive flight at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 16, 2024. The 437th Airlift Wing leadership offer outstanding airmen and military personnel with an incentive flight to provide a better understanding of JB Charleston's rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 16:17
|Photo ID:
|8603369
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-RS563-1140
|Resolution:
|4005x6020
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston's Annual Incentive Flight [Image 7 of 7], by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.