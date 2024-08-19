JB Charleston's Annual Incentive Flight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airman Cierra Bouffard, 628th Air Base Wing executive support staff, buckles in for takeoff during an incentive flight at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 16, 2024. The 437th Airlift Wing leadership offer outstanding airmen and military personnel with an incentive flight to provide a better understanding of JB Charleston's rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

