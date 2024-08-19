F-22 Raptors take-off within the USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares for take-off at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 10, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is deployed within the USCENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 06:53
|Photo ID:
|8601864
|VIRIN:
|240810-F-GT255-1016
|Resolution:
|5689x3785
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
