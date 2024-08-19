Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors take-off within the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 2 of 2]

    F-22 Raptors take-off within the USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares for take-off at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 10, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is deployed within the USCENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

