F-22 Raptors take-off within the USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares for take-off at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 10, 2024. The F-22 Raptor is deployed within the USCENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)