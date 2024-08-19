Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts flight quarters [Image 6 of 7]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts flight quarters

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240816-N-PV534-1156 STRAIT OF MALACCA (Aug. 16, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Herman O’Neal, from Miami, signals to an MH-60R, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as integrated air and missile defense warfare commander, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    flight quarters
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    US Navy
    DDG 121
    Frank E. Petersen Jr.

