650th RSG Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 650th Regional Support Group conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony from Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Simms to Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Bathke on Aug. 18th, 2024. The ceremony officially concludes Command Sgt. Maj. Sims 36 months tendered as the senior non-commission officer for the 650th Regional Support Group. (U.S. Army Photo by Assistant Public Affairs Officer Capt. Floice D. Kemp)