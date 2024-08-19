Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    650th RSG Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 6]

    650th RSG Change of Responsibility

    SLOAN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Capt. Floice Kemp 

    650th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers with the 650th Regional Support Group conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony from Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Simms to Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Bathke on Aug. 18th, 2024. The ceremony officially concludes Command Sgt. Maj. Sims 36 months tendered as the senior non-commission officer for the 650th Regional Support Group. (U.S. Army Photo by Assistant Public Affairs Officer Capt. Floice D. Kemp)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 23:27
    Photo ID: 8601451
    VIRIN: 240817-A-NY242-2914
    Resolution: 1638x2048
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SLOAN, NEVADA, US
    This work, 650th RSG Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Floice Kemp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Responsibility

