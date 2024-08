Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 3rd Class Saryna Marshall, a gunner's mate assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904), loads 9 mm magazines in the onboard armory, Aug. 3, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Gunner's mates are weapons experts in the Coast Guard and aid in the training and readiness of their shipmates. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)