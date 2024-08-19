Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Region Korea Fosters Sailor’s Career and Self Growth [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Region Korea Fosters Sailor’s Career and Self Growth

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Levesque 

    Commander, Navy Region Korea

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Louie Solomon, a native of Carson, Calif., adjusts an X-ray machine. Solomon is X-ray technician at the Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Chinhae, a tenant command at Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC), Navy Region Korea (CNRK).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 20:12
    Photo ID: 8601332
    VIRIN: 240820-N-VW675-6930
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: KR
    Hometown: CARSON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Region Korea Fosters Sailor’s Career and Self Growth [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Levesque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Region Korea Fosters Sailor’s Career and Self Growth
    Navy Region Korea Fosters Sailor’s Career and Self Growth
    Navy Region Korea Fosters Sailor’s Career and Self Growth
    Navy Region Korea Fosters Sailor’s Career and Self Growth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Region Korea Fosters Sailor&rsquo;s Career and Self Growth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRK CNFK ROK Korea CFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download