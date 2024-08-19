Fox Co. Pick-Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 17, 2024. Pickup day is the first time recruits meet the drill instructors who will be with them throughout recruit training, ensuring their transformation from civilian to United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Juan Munguia)