Fox Co. Pick-Up

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 17, 2024. Pickup day is the first time recruits meet the drill instructors who will be with them throughout recruit training, ensuring their transformation from civilian to United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Juan Munguia)
|08.17.2024
|08.20.2024 12:30
|8600374
|240817-M-ON913-1200
|4157x6377
|10.39 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|7
|0
