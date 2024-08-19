Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Hosts Marines for LVC Event [Image 3 of 3]

    N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    240814-N-GB257-1003 N. Charleston, SC (August 14, 2024) Marines from 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit spent over a week at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, in mid-August training in a live, virtual and constructive (LVC) environment organized by the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL). During the annual exercise, known as MCWL’s Naval Integrated LVC Environment (NILE), Marines leveraged a capability called Virtual Stand-in-Force (VSiF), a capability NIWC Atlantic recently developed for the Marine Corps to enable LVC training environments like NILE. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger

