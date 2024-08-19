V Corps Participate in Nordic Warfighter Symposium: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Patrick Passewitz, leads the discussion about multi-domain operations during the Nordic Warfighter Symposium, hosted by the Norwegian Army, and facilitated by V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward deployed headquarters. The symposium brings together senior leadership from the U.S., Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark to foster a continuous dialogue between the U.S. Army and our NATO allies. The goal of the symposium is to improve interoperability and effectiveness during large-scale combat operations. The event took place at the Norwegian Military Academy in Oslo, Norway 20-22 Aug. 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)