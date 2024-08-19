Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Participate in Nordic Warfighter Symposium: Day 1 [Image 9 of 13]

    V Corps Participate in Nordic Warfighter Symposium: Day 1

    OSLO, NORWAY

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maj. Patrick Passewitz, leads the discussion about multi-domain operations during the Nordic Warfighter Symposium, hosted by the Norwegian Army, and facilitated by V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward deployed headquarters. The symposium brings together senior leadership from the U.S., Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark to foster a continuous dialogue between the U.S. Army and our NATO allies. The goal of the symposium is to improve interoperability and effectiveness during large-scale combat operations. The event took place at the Norwegian Military Academy in Oslo, Norway 20-22 Aug. 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8600017
    VIRIN: 240820-A-Dl184-1009
    Resolution: 6533x4480
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Participate in Nordic Warfighter Symposium: Day 1 [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #VCorps #USArmy #EUCOM #StrongerTogether #target_news_europe

