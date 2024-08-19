Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Piano burn concludes RAF Mildenhall Heritage Day [Image 24 of 24]

    Piano burn concludes RAF Mildenhall Heritage Day

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron put out fire as part of a piano burn during the first Heritage Day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 16, 2024. The piano tradition started to honor a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano who was killed in action during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 05:39
    Photo ID: 8599878
    VIRIN: 240816-F-IH537-3398
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Heritage
    Airmen
    RAF Mildenhall
    Heritage Day
    Bloody Hundredth
    Piano Burn

