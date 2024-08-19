U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron put out fire as part of a piano burn during the first Heritage Day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 16, 2024. The piano tradition started to honor a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano who was killed in action during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 05:39
|Photo ID:
|8599878
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-IH537-3398
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Piano burn concludes RAF Mildenhall Heritage Day [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.