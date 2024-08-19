Piano burn concludes RAF Mildenhall Heritage Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron put out fire as part of a piano burn during the first Heritage Day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 16, 2024. The piano tradition started to honor a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano who was killed in action during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)