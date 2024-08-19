Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota CGOC and member earn DAF recognition

    Yokota CGOC and member earn DAF recognition

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Macaiah Honable 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Yokota Company Grade Officers' Council (CGOC) stand with Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing Commander, at the officer's club at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Yokota Air Base CGOC earned 2023 Council of the Year after competing against approximately 100 other CGOCs across the Department of the Air Force.

    This work, Yokota CGOC and member earn DAF recognition, by 2nd Lt. Macaiah Honable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    PACOM
    Outreach
    374 Airlift Wing
    CGOC
    374AW

