Members of the Yokota Company Grade Officers' Council (CGOC) stand with Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing Commander, at the officer's club at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Yokota Air Base CGOC earned 2023 Council of the Year after competing against approximately 100 other CGOCs across the Department of the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 03:56
|Photo ID:
|8599816
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-DD000-1001
|Resolution:
|899x653
|Size:
|282.42 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota CGOC and member earn DAF recognition, by 2nd Lt. Macaiah Honable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
