Yokota CGOC and member earn DAF recognition

Members of the Yokota Company Grade Officers' Council (CGOC) stand with Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing Commander, at the officer's club at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Yokota Air Base CGOC earned 2023 Council of the Year after competing against approximately 100 other CGOCs across the Department of the Air Force.