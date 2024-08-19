VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Terrain Flight Over South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a terrain flight over South Korea while supporting the 15th MEU’s integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)