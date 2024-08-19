Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Terrain Flight Over South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Capt. Staci Morris 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a terrain flight over South Korea while supporting the 15th MEU’s integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 23:41
    Photo ID: 8599687
    VIRIN: 240813-M-M0327-1001
    Resolution: 5569x3713
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Terrain Flight Over South Korea, by CPT Staci Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Viper
    Aviation
    VMM-165

