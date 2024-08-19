Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal Aviation Administration Deputy Administrator visits JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    From left, Kevin Hubbard, deputy regional administrator, Federal Aviation Administration; Bridgett Frey, assistant administrator for communications, FAA; Kathryn Thomson, deputy administrator, FAA; U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Case A. Cunningham, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force; Amanda Griffith, FAA senior representative to Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force; and Michael O’Hare, regional administrator, FAA, pose at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 14, 2024. Thomson visited Cunningham during and the command headquarters during an immersion tour to learn more about how the FAA and Department of Defense work together in Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)

