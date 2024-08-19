SNCO Recognition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Manny Piñeiro, guest speaker, Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377th ABW command chief, pose for a photo at the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Recognition Ceremony at Isleta Resort and Casino, Albuquerque, N.M., Aug. 16. Piñeiro spoke to the new master sergeants about the importance of leadership and relationships as the Air Force evolves with a new generation of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)