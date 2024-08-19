Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNCO Recognition Ceremony

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Manny Piñeiro, guest speaker, Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377th ABW command chief, pose for a photo at the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Recognition Ceremony at Isleta Resort and Casino, Albuquerque, N.M., Aug. 16. Piñeiro spoke to the new master sergeants about the importance of leadership and relationships as the Air Force evolves with a new generation of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8599218
    VIRIN: 240816-F-BX440-1168
    Resolution: 5186x3704
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
