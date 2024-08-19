Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to members of the Navy SEAL-UDT Association

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to a member of Basic Underwater Demolition / SEAL (BUD/S) training class 04 and Navy SEAL-UDT Association at the association’s annual west coast reunion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu/Released)