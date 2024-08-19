Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to a member of Basic Underwater Demolition / SEAL (BUD/S) training class 04 and Navy SEAL-UDT Association at the association’s annual west coast reunion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8599191
    VIRIN: 240817-N-CR158-1011
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 911.95 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to members of the Navy SEAL-UDT Association

    NSW
    NSWC
    SEAL-UDT Association

