Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to members of the Navy SEAL-UDT Association

Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to a member of Basic Underwater Demolition / SEAL (BUD/S) training class 04 and Navy SEAL-UDT Association at the association’s annual west coast reunion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8599191
|VIRIN:
|240817-N-CR158-1011
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|911.95 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
