    TF sustainment- Water resupply mission [Image 7 of 7]

    TF sustainment- Water resupply mission

    CIDRA, PUERTO RICO

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 191st Regional Support Group, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, pose for a photo during state active duty operations at Cidra, Puerto Rico, Aug. 18, 2024. Resupplying and distributing water to communities without running water after a hurricane is critical for addressing immediate survival needs and aiding in the recovery process. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 20:28
    Location: CIDRA, PR
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    191st Regional Support Group
    Siempre presente
    TF sustainment- Water resupply mission

