TF sustainment- Water resupply mission

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 191st Regional Support Group, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, pose for a photo during state active duty operations at Cidra, Puerto Rico, Aug. 18, 2024. Resupplying and distributing water to communities without running water after a hurricane is critical for addressing immediate survival needs and aiding in the recovery process. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera)
