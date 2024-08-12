USS Spruance conducts routine operations

240813-N-WV584-1028 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 13, 2024) Command Master Chief Kurtis Vervynckt, command master chief of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), conducts a career development board with a newly assigned Sailor. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

