AMISTAD 24: Cacique Mayeto

U.S. Air Force Maj. Maritza Ruiz (left), chief of global health engagement total force, and Doctora Aurora Espinola (right), discuss Cacique Mayeto’s pharmaceutical capabilities during AMISTAD 24 in Filadelfia, Paraguay, Aug. 5, 2024. AMISTAD brings U.S. military health professionals together with partner nation medical teams to train and learn best practices together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano)

