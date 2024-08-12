Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 24: Cacique Mayeto [Image 12 of 12]

    AMISTAD 24: Cacique Mayeto

    FILADELFIA, PARAGUAY

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Maritza Ruiz (left), chief of global health engagement total force, and Doctora Aurora Espinola (right), discuss Cacique Mayeto’s pharmaceutical capabilities during AMISTAD 24 in Filadelfia, Paraguay, Aug. 5, 2024. AMISTAD brings U.S. military health professionals together with partner nation medical teams to train and learn best practices together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Feliciano)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 15:13
    Photo ID: 8596296
    VIRIN: 240805-F-UB655-3817
    Location: FILADELFIA, PY
    This work, AMISTAD 24: Cacique Mayeto [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Carly Feliciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMISTAD 24: Cacique Mayeto

    Paraguay
    strengthen relationships
    AMISTAD24
    Trusted Partner

