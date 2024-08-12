Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 7 of 7]

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240815-N-SW048-1480 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2024) Hull Technician 2nd Class Dillon Brinegar, a native of Medford, Oregon, welds a deck sheave on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 15. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

    This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

