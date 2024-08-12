Camp Lemonnier is Ready to ASIST

Forward-deployed service members assigned to Camp Lemonnier completed Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 11, 2024.



ASIST is the world’s leading model for suicide intervention. The two-day, in-person workshop increases service members’ confidence and capabilities to recognize when someone is at risk, intervene and develop a safety plan to connect them with supportive resources.



ASIST training is one of several programs the Navy uses to teach suicide prevention skills while increasing awareness and providing resources for service members.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

