LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 12, 2024) – Members of the Legazpi City Bureau of Fire Protection and members of the Legazpi Emergency Quick Response Team tend to a simulated patient during a field training exercise with service members of the 525th Combat Engineer Battalion, the Combat Engineer Regiment of the Philippine Army, the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Air Force, Legazpi City officials, and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office following a two-week urban rescue training in support of the humanitarian aid and disaster response line of effort of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 at the Legazpi airport in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 04:56 Photo ID: 8596004 VIRIN: 240812-N-GC639-1191 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.38 MB Location: LEGAZPI, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 USAR FTX in Legazpi [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.