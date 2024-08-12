Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASOC Hosts ARSOF Professional Development Event [Image 20 of 27]

    USASOC Hosts ARSOF Professional Development Event

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    Attendees of Army Special Operations Forces; Today and Tomorrow ride in an MH-47 Chinook helicopter above Fort Liberty, North Carolina August 15, 2024. ARSOFT2 aims to educate and inform various enablers across the US Army of ARSOF's mission, unique capabilities, and requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt Lawrence Wong)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 02:21
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, USASOC Hosts ARSOF Professional Development Event [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARSOFT2

