    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, received an award, Aug. 16, 2024, during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition banquet and award ceremony hosted at a hotel at Colorado Springs, Colorado. The squad will compete at the Department of the Army-level best squad competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

