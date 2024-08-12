Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shena Veale 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Spc. Noah Giordano fires and M4 Carbine at pop-up targets during weapons qualification for the TRADOC Best Squad Competition. Cyber Center of Excellence Soldiers completed several events of the weapons training exercise on Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 19:16
