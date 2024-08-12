Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri leaders tour the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 6]

    Missouri leaders tour the 139th Airlift Wing

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Leadership Missouri program tour Rosecrans Air Natioanl Guard Base to learn about our mission and community impact at St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 16, 2024. The program compromises of emerging leaders from around the state of Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8595144
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-SP486-1039
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 398.91 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri leaders tour the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    USAF
    base tour
    139th AW
    MOANG

