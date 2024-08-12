Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Advisor Portrait - CW3 Lockhart

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Marion Lockhart, a U.S. Army Advisor assigned to 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo, Aug. 16, at Fort Moore, Ga. U.S. Army Advisors operate alongside allied and partnered security forces around the world to build interoperability. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

