Chicago, Illinois to the U.S. Army: An Advisor’s Story of Success, Fulfillment and Adventure

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Marlon Lockhart’s Army career story is a different one. Raised in the west side of Chicago, Lockhart joined the U.S. Army in 2004 thanks to a friend who joined the U.S. Air Force and a life changing phone call from a recruiter.



“I didn’t know much about the military prior to joining. I had a friend, Master Sgt. Cornelius Harris, who joined the Air Force a few months before I joined the Army. He told me I should give it a try. Unfortunately, I was rejected by both the Army and Air Force for having a metal rod in my left leg and three screws in both the knee and hip. I had given up on the military until I got a phone call from a recruiter asking me if I wanted to join the Reserve Officer Training Corps. I told him I tried to join the Army, and they wouldn’t take me due to my leg. He asked if I could run, and I told him yes. He came by that day and had me work out with him. He did a waiver for me and the rest is history,” said Lockhart while describing how he initially joined the military.



Lockhart went on to serve as a tracked vehicle mechanic, reaching the rank of sergeant, and later transitioned to the ammunition specialist career field where he achieved the rank of sergeant first class.



While serving in the Support Operations section in the 1st Sustainment Brigade based on Fort Riley, Kansas, Lockhart had an interaction that changed his career forever. A leader in his organization recommended he look into service as a warrant officer.



Supported by caring leaders, the rest is history. Lockhart has now achieved middle rank of the warrant officer tiers and is positioned to be a senior warrant.



After 21 years, Lockhart has traveled the world sharing his knowledge, experience, and leadership to all organizations in which he has served.



“In all honesty I have been blessed to have had very good assignments throughout my career. There is good and bad wherever you go but to me it’s what you make it, and if my family is good on the home front, I can succeed in any position”, said Lockhart.



Later, he volunteered to become a U.S. Army Advisor where he currently serves in 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade.



“Being able to work with some of the Army’s best has been great. What makes it even better is the company and battalion level command teams. They treat our Advisors with respect and try to make the unit a family,” said Lockhart.



He claims that his assignment with the SFAB has been a breath of fresh air. Not only does he love the assignment, but his family is thriving on Fort Moore and in the greater Columbus, Georgia area.



“This assignment is what you make of it. There is only one ammo tech in the brigade. With that comes a lot of responsibility, not only managing the brigade ammo account but training the [ammunition specialists] within the brigade and working with our partner forces in multiple countries. This job is truly rewarding and it enables me to make the best use of my time.”



Reflecting on his career thus far, Lockhart understands that serving in the Army has a great significance in his life.



“The Army placed me in a better environment, helped me provide for my family, and helped me grow as a person. I would do it all over again without hesitation. This has been a great ride. I am even prouder knowing that my son is joining next summer and what makes it more special, he decided to become an 89B, just like me.”



One aspect of military service he enjoys is moving to different locations and positions every couple of years.



“Take advantage of all the opportunities provided for you like travel, school, experiencing different cultures, and meeting new people,” said Lockhart.



Despite his success, transitioning from enlisted to warrant officer, and serving a long career, he understands that he did not get to this point alone.



“It would be easy to take credit for it all, but I can’t. I would not be where I am without my wife and all the great [noncommissioned officers], officers and soldiers who I’ve had the pleasure of serving with. There is nothing about this journey I take for granted. The soldiers, and especially the NCOs, have pushed me to be a better warrant officer, soldier and man. Our NCOs are the backbone of the Army and they certainly do make it work. It’s my pleasure to continue serving for a few more years.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:42 Story ID: 478822 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chicago, Illinois to the U.S. Army: An Advisor’s Story of Success, Fulfillment and Adventure, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.