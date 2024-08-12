U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andy Bates speaks to those in attendance during his promotion ceremony held at Metro Hall in Louisville, Ky. Aug. 7, 2024. Bates has served 33 years in the Active Army and the National Guard and on the civilian side, his's worked for Louisville Metro Government for 26 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Benjamin Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:26 Photo ID: 8594247 VIRIN: 240807-Z-OO829-1160 Resolution: 3259x2179 Size: 325.16 KB Location: KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Colonel promoted to General [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.