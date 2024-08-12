U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andy Bates speaks to those in attendance during his promotion ceremony held at Metro Hall in Louisville, Ky. Aug. 7, 2024. Bates has served 33 years in the Active Army and the National Guard and on the civilian side, his's worked for Louisville Metro Government for 26 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Benjamin Crane)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8594247
|VIRIN:
|240807-Z-OO829-1160
|Resolution:
|3259x2179
|Size:
|325.16 KB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Colonel promoted to General [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Colonel promoted to General
No keywords found.