    Kentucky Colonel promoted to General [Image 5 of 5]

    Kentucky Colonel promoted to General

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andy Bates speaks to those in attendance during his promotion ceremony held at Metro Hall in Louisville, Ky. Aug. 7, 2024. Bates has served 33 years in the Active Army and the National Guard and on the civilian side, his's worked for Louisville Metro Government for 26 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Benjamin Crane)

