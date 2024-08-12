U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Stanley, 491st Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper dedicated crew chief, directs a fuel truck at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. The 491st ATKS is composed of active-duty MQ-9 pilots, sensor operators and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 08:59 Photo ID: 8594086 VIRIN: 240813-F-WJ136-1044 Resolution: 7602x5068 Size: 2.55 MB Location: HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 491st ATKS maintains MQ-9 Reaper aircrew, maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.