    491st ATKS maintains MQ-9 Reaper aircrew, maintainers [Image 7 of 7]

    491st ATKS maintains MQ-9 Reaper aircrew, maintainers

    HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Stanley, 491st Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper dedicated crew chief, directs a fuel truck at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. The 491st ATKS is composed of active-duty MQ-9 pilots, sensor operators and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 08:59
    Photo ID: 8594086
    VIRIN: 240813-F-WJ136-1044
    Resolution: 7602x5068
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 491st ATKS maintains MQ-9 Reaper aircrew, maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    491st ATKS maintains MQ-9 Reaper aircrew, maintainers

    TAGS

    MQ-9
    MQ-9Reaper
    49thWing
    491stATKS
    491stAttackSquadron

