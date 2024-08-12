491st ATKS maintains MQ-9 Reaper aircrew, maintainers

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Stanley, 491st Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper dedicated crew chief, directs a fuel truck at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. The 491st ATKS is composed of active-duty MQ-9 pilots, sensor operators and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
