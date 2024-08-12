Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations [Image 10 of 12]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240814-N-PV534-1059 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2024) Sailors install an auxiliary fuel tank to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM ) 71, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as integrated air and missile defense warfare commander, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 05:04
    VIRIN: 240814-N-PV534-1059
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

