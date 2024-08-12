Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    321 CRS Homecoming [Image 1 of 3]

    321 CRS Homecoming

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Members of the 321st Contingency Response Squadron return from a 10-week mission in support of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Niger, and reunite with families at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 15, 2024. These Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing make up a Community of Ready Warriors who are the Department of Defense’s specialists in airbase opening and closing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 22:49
    Photo ID: 8593616
    VIRIN: 240815-F-KF149-1007
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 321 CRS Homecoming [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    321 CRS Homecoming
    321 CRS Homecoming
    321 CRS Homecoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Devil Raiders
    Contingency Response
    Niger
    Community Ready Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download