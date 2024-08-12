321 CRS Homecoming

Members of the 321st Contingency Response Squadron return from a 10-week mission in support of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Niger, and reunite with families at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 15, 2024. These Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing make up a Community of Ready Warriors who are the Department of Defense’s specialists in airbase opening and closing.
