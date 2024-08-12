Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intelligence Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Intelligence Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad conducts portions of the E3B patrol lanes Aug. 15, 2024. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Smith and Pfc. Angel Martinez from the Intelligence Center of Excellence input data into a Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR).

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8592865
    VIRIN: 240815-A-JA380-5896
    Resolution: 5690x3793
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Intelligence Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

