During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad conducts portions of the E3B patrol lanes Aug. 15, 2024. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Smith and Pfc. Angel Martinez from the Intelligence Center of Excellence input data into a Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 15:56 Photo ID: 8592865 VIRIN: 240815-A-JA380-5896 Resolution: 5690x3793 Size: 10.13 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intelligence Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.