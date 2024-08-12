Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard, Arctic partner nations hold Operation Nanook pre-sail conference in Nova Scotia, Canada [Image 2 of 2]

    US Coast Guard, Arctic partner nations hold Operation Nanook pre-sail conference in Nova Scotia, Canada

    HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Jonathan Behnke, operations officer of Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904), and Royal Danish navy Lt. Capt. Kennet Pedersen, operations officer of HDMS Lauge Koch (P 572), take part in the pre-sail conference for Operation Nanook in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Aug. 12, 2024. The Coast Guard partners with international allies to ensure the safety and security of the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    US Coast Guard, Arctic partner nations hold Operation Nanook pre-sail conference in Nova Scotia, Canada
    US Coast Guard, Arctic partner nations hold Operation Nanook pre-sail conference in Nova Scotia, Canada

    Royal Danish navy
    Royal Canadian navy
    USCGC Northland
    TriParty
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)

