US Coast Guard, Arctic partner nations hold Operation Nanook pre-sail conference in Nova Scotia, Canada

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Jonathan Behnke, operations officer of Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904), and Royal Danish navy Lt. Capt. Kennet Pedersen, operations officer of HDMS Lauge Koch (P 572), take part in the pre-sail conference for Operation Nanook in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Aug. 12, 2024. The Coast Guard partners with international allies to ensure the safety and security of the Arctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

