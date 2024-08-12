Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad [Image 3 of 7]

    FORSCOM Best Squad

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Koltyn Omarah 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    FORSCOM Soldiers prepare for a 15 mile ruck as part of the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition, Fort Carson, CL, on Aug. 14, 2024. There are eight units from within FORSCOM participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the Army level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Koltyn O’Marah)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:26
    VIRIN: 240814-A-OY161-1020
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Best Squad [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Koltyn Omarah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

